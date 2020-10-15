Family of missing South Bend teen Huda Roushdy speak out, offer $2000 reward

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for missing 15-year-old Huda Roushdy who was last seen 11 days ago in the 13000 block of Brummit Lane in South Bend.

Huda’s family are now offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who has information that can help find her.

“You know, she just vanished, you know," Huda’s mother, Tara Roushdy, says.

The last time anyone saw Huda was on October 4th when her family says she walked out the back door and ran away.

“My daughter, she has been struggling with mental illness the last few years, for at least five years now. She has been without medication. This is the 11th day and it just seems that maybe the mental illness has escalated," Tara Roushdy says.

Huda is described as 5′6” tall, 170 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Tara says Huda is a master of many looks but has had ongoing difficulty with anxiety and depression.

“We know she is bipolar, she has a couple suicide attempts. Last week she was getting very depressed again," Tara says.

Her daughter originally grew up in the Detroit area where her family lives now, but Tara says Huda’s mental health struggle required more around-the-clock medical care than what her hometown had to offer.

That is why it wasn’t until a little over a year ago that Tara decided that it would be best if Huda stayed with her aunt in South Bend to start fresh and get the help she needs.

However, Tara says her daughter disappearing was never a part of the plan.

“She has promised me in the past that she would never ever disappear without contacting me because, of course, that was a fear of mine with mental illness," Tara said.

But now that she has disappeared for 11 days without a phone call, Tara believes Huda could be in extreme danger.

“If Huda is watching, please Huda. You always promised -- call me. Even if you don’t want to tell me where you are, call me just to say you are okay. I love you so much. We are all worried. Ba-Ba is worried. He is going out of his mind. He is looking everywhere for you. Your sisters are going out of their minds. You know me, I’m tearing up everyday. Just please, please call me," Tara says.

Again, Huda’s family says the are offering a $2,000 reward to anyone that has information that can help find Huda. If you know where she is, or have seen her, you are asked to call police.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.