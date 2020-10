ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was shot in Elkhart on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. near Benham & Indiana.

A man was shot in the leg. He then drove to a convenience store at CR 20 & CR 9, where he called police.

The man was taken to Elkhart General with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.