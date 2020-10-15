Deadline approaching for vote-by-mail in Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An important deadline is coming up for Indiana residents who wish to vote by mail.

One week from today, Thursday, Oct. 22, marks the last day for absentee ballot requests to arrive at your county clerk’s office.

Anyone who submits a request after that date will receive notice that they must vote in person.

The St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office has already mailed over 23,000 ballots.

There has been one common problem—officials warn that more than 200 ballots have been returned without the envelop being signed.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.