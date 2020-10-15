Chilly weather for a while

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CHILLY WEATHER PATTERN... We are into the chilly weather pattern we’ve been expecting, and it’s going last most of the next couple of weeks. Tonight will be one of the colder nights with a widespread frost and light freeze expected by morning. We may get a bit of a warm up Saturday and again later next week, but overall the chilly air will remain. We could get a brief shower in lake-effect areas this evening...maybe a few spots Friday evening, and then better chances early next week...

Tonight: Clearing and colder with a widespread frost and light freeze likely by morning. Low: 31, Wind: W 3-6

Friday: Lots of sunshine, chilly and a bit breezy. High: 54, Wind: SW 8-16

Friday night: Maybe an evening shower, then mostly clear with areas of frost. Low: 33

Saturday: A mix of clouds and some sunshine. A bit milder in the afternoon. High: 60

