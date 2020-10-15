Advertisement

Chilly weather for a while

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CHILLY WEATHER PATTERN... We are into the chilly weather pattern we’ve been expecting, and it’s going last most of the next couple of weeks. Tonight will be one of the colder nights with a widespread frost and light freeze expected by morning. We may get a bit of a warm up Saturday and again later next week, but overall the chilly air will remain. We could get a brief shower in lake-effect areas this evening...maybe a few spots Friday evening, and then better chances early next week...

Tonight: Clearing and colder with a widespread frost and light freeze likely by morning. Low: 31, Wind: W 3-6

Friday: Lots of sunshine, chilly and a bit breezy. High: 54, Wind: SW 8-16

Friday night: Maybe an evening shower, then mostly clear with areas of frost. Low: 33

Saturday: A mix of clouds and some sunshine. A bit milder in the afternoon. High: 60

Updated: 1 hour ago

Freeze Warning goes into effect early Friday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Clearing skies allow temperatures to plummet into the 30s tonight.

Get ready for chilly weather

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HERE COMES FALL FOR A WHILE... Yes, we've already had some fall-like temperatures at times this season, but this should be the longest stretch we've see. There will be at least a couple of widespread frosts, with the best chances Friday morning and Saturday morning. The actual cold front comes through late tonight, and that will be the start of the cool-down. Most of the time it will stay dry. But there is a chance for scattered lake-effect showers Thursday afternoon and evening...with another chance for showers from late Sunday through Monday and Tuesday...

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT

Final day of 70s before temperatures drastically change

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Fall-like chill settles into Michiana later this week

16 Morning News Now WNDU 10-14-2020 Tricia Josh Kimberly

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 10-14-2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT
Fall-like chill settles into Michiana later this week

One More Mild Day...

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
GET READY FOR MORE CHILLY AIR... As we've been saying, we have one more mild October day on Wednesday, then it's back to reality. That means highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s most of the time through early next week, and probably on through the rest of next week. We would have the chance for a frost, or maybe light freeze, a couple of times as well. Overall, it's a dry pattern, though, with only a few "chances" to get some showers. The best chance right now appears to be Sunday night and Monday...

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT

Back to Reality

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
BACK TO REALITY... We had a great week of weather last week and over the weekend, and we still have a couple more mild days before the bottom drops out of the thermometer. But as you can see, most of the 10 day forecast has highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s...actually cooler than normal for mid-October. As for rain, it will end quickly this evening, and by 10pm most of us will be clear. There are some chances to get showers once the cooler air gets here, but only chances. This Thursday is the next chance, and then some small chances Sunday into next week...