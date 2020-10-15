Autopsy scheduled for man shot and killed in daylong manhunt
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An autopsy is scheduled for the man shot and killed by police following a large manhunt in northwest St. Joseph County.
30-year-old Rodney Ross had outstanding warrants for illegally possessing a gun and drugs.
On Tuesday he shot at officers, hitting was a local SWAT team officer and a police K-9.
Police returned firing, killing Ross.
The officer who was shot is recovering, as is K-9 Luna.
Both are now at home.
Officials do not know if Luna will be able to return to service with the department.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.