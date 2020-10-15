Advertisement

App launched in Michigan to alert people exposed to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state health department and Michigan State University are launching a voluntary smartphone app to notify people who’ve been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, a step toward potentially taking the technology statewide.

MI COVID Alert is available for download and is starting as pilot in the Lansing area.

A person testing positive is given a PIN by contact tracers allowing them to share their result anonymously on the app, which uses cellphone location information and Bluetooth technology.

Other app users who were within 6 feet of the infected person for at least 15 minutes are notified.

They aren’t told who tested positive.

