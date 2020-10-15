Advertisement

Aircraft ventilation systems don’t spread viruses, DOD study says

A lot of assumptions were made
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows circulating air on airplanes is unlikely to spread coronavirus.

The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing COVID-19 from the air.

But the study did come with several caveats.

First, it used a mannequin wearing a surgical mask to simulate a coughing passenger and assumed all passengers were masked and facing forward.

On actual flights, passengers often move their heads and move about the aisles, bathrooms and other places where they could encounter the virus.

The study also did not simulate what would happen if a passenger coughed or breathed directly onto someone else.

Researchers say testing also did not include substantial movement throughout the plane or in the airport, lounge or jetway, where air exchange rates and human interactions will vary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden square off, in a way, in dueling town halls

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

News

Child dropped off at Memorial Hospital dies

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The child who was dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries has died, according to St. Joseph County Metro Homicide.

News

Michiana families speak out on life after homicide

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
As if the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t bad enough, the United States is also seeing a big surge in homicides this year.

News

Michiana families speak out on life after homicide

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Michiana families speak out on life after homicide

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Know your risks of post-surgical bleeding

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you have post-surgical bleeding, you may be at a higher risk of dying from complications.

Latest News

News

Medical Moment: Know your risks of post-surgical bleeding

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Medical Moment: Know your risks of post-surgical bleeding

National

Twitter reports major outage

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The social media giant began experiencing problems late Thursday afternoon.

Indiana

Plymouth on a roll with new wheel plant

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Chinese owned Jingu North America will manufacture steel wheels for the car and truck market at a plant on the city’s west side.

News

Plymouth on a roll with new wheel plant

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Plymouth on a roll with new wheel plant

News

Family of missing South Bend teen Huda Roushdy speak out, offer $2000 reward

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Family of missing South Bend teen Huda Roushdy speak out, offer $2000 reward

News

Deadline approaching for vote-by-mail in Indiana

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Deadline approaching for vote-by-mail in Indiana