Advertisement

South Bend students head back to the classroom

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community School Corporation students are back in the classroom for the first time since March.

While the coronavirus numbers are high in St. Joseph County, the corporation is taking steps to lower the risk of spread within the schools.

Students are doing a hybrid model to help with physical distancing, and sanitization is a priority.

The district has a COVID-19 team which includes dedicated contact tracers in each school building, should an outbreak occur.

“Students need to come back to school, there’s only so much you can do on eLearning and using Wi-Fi buses,” said Dr. Todd Cummings, superintendent. “And our teachers and staff folks have been great, but we need to get our students back, we need to make sure that they’re reading on grade level and that they have the support that they need.”

There is a SBCSC COVID-19 dashboard with daily information on cases within the corporation.

To view the dashboard, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Final day of 70s before temperatures drastically change

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Fall-like chill settles into Michiana later this week

News

16 Morning News Now WNDU 10-14-2020 Tricia Josh Kimberly

Updated: 3 hours ago
16 Morning News Now

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 10-14-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fall-like chill settles into Michiana later this week

News

St. Joseph County City Council tables face mask ordinance vote

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
The meeting on the subject drew a large crowd.

Latest News

News

Local boy out of hospital after kidney transplat

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Michiana child is out of the hospital after a kidney transplant.

News

Neighbors react to manhunt in St. Joseph County

Updated: 14 hours ago
Neighbors react to manhunt in St. Joseph County

News

Suspect killed, officer and K-9 shot in St. Joseph County manhunt

Updated: 14 hours ago
Suspect killed, officer and K-9 shot in St. Joseph County manhunt

News

Patriot tour makes stops in Berrien County communities

Updated: 14 hours ago
Patriot tour makes stops in Berrien County communities

News

New developments in woman found dead Sunday, fundraiser event held

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
16 News Now is learning new information about the woman found dead in a South Bend home Sunday afternoon.

News

Health officials encourage safe voting options

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
With just three weeks until election day, two Michigan physicians held a news conference Tuesday encouraging safe ways for people to cast their vote during the pandemic.