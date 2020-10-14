South Bend students head back to the classroom

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community School Corporation students are back in the classroom for the first time since March.

While the coronavirus numbers are high in St. Joseph County, the corporation is taking steps to lower the risk of spread within the schools.

Students are doing a hybrid model to help with physical distancing, and sanitization is a priority.

The district has a COVID-19 team which includes dedicated contact tracers in each school building, should an outbreak occur.

“Students need to come back to school, there’s only so much you can do on eLearning and using Wi-Fi buses,” said Dr. Todd Cummings, superintendent. “And our teachers and staff folks have been great, but we need to get our students back, we need to make sure that they’re reading on grade level and that they have the support that they need.”

There is a SBCSC COVID-19 dashboard with daily information on cases within the corporation.

To view the dashboard, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.