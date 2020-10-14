Advertisement

Skateboard competition happening in Elkhart this weekend

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Skateboard enthusiasts can participate in a free competition happening this weekend in Elkhart. Urban Streetwear is hosting the 2nd annual Halloween Skate Bash on Saturday at Pierre Moran Park located at 119 W. Wolf Avenue. It runs 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“A lot of people don’t realize it, but Elkhart County has a lot of great skateboarders,” said Chris Beckham, co-owner of Urban Streetwear. “Come out and see it! It’s going to be neat to see.”

The store located at 606 S. Main Street is experiencing unprecedented success in a year when the pandemic has forced a number of businesses to shut down. Urban Streetwear almost faced the same fate a year ago.

“Last year was pretty devastating, really,” expressed Sami Beckham, Urban Streetwear co-owner.

The turning point came in mid-spring. While malls closed and “cabin fever” from the quarantine set in, the Beckham’s business remained open for appointments only. And customers across the Midwest - and over the U.S. border - began patronizing Urban Streetwear.

“We had one guy from Canada that was in town visiting family, and he actually stocked up because in Canada, a lot of the skate shops are out, so the supply chain is being diminished,” commented Chris.

He kept the stock steady during the early part of the pandemic, enabling skateboarders to shop for their favorite items. It also helped the Beckhams maintain a screen printing business that operates out of their Main Street store - where decks are easily accessible from the wall.

Aware of their own revival, Urban Streetwear encourages the public to support other local businesses.

“People do need to shop locally, especially restaurants. They have a huge staff to take care of as well,” Sami said.

SKATE BASH DETAILS

Breakfast for competitors is free and will be served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Urban Streetwear. There is also a competition for the best costume. The winner, who doesn’t have to be a skateboarder, will receive a fully built skateboard from Urban Streetwear. A free pizza lunch will be provided by the Elkhart Parks Department at Pierre Moran Skate Park. There are three competition classes: beginner, intermediate, and pro-am. Everything starts at noon. More details can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect in manhunt has extensive history with SJCPD

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Suspect in manhunt has extensive history with SJCPD

Indiana

8-year-old Riley patient meets runner raising awareness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An 8-year-old Riley patient got to meet the man who’s running across the country to raise awareness and money for the type of cancer he’s battling.

News

Indiana remains in Stage 5 of reopening plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Indiana will remain in Stage 5 of the reopening plan until November 14th and the face covering requirement will continue as well.

Forecast

Get ready for chilly weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HERE COMES FALL FOR A WHILE... Yes, we've already had some fall-like temperatures at times this season, but this should be the longest stretch we've see. There will be at least a couple of widespread frosts, with the best chances Friday morning and Saturday morning. The actual cold front comes through late tonight, and that will be the start of the cool-down. Most of the time it will stay dry. But there is a chance for scattered lake-effect showers Thursday afternoon and evening...with another chance for showers from late Sunday through Monday and Tuesday...

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: From nurse to entrepreneur

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
When a nurse noticed she was spending hours away from patients looking for the right tools, she took matters into her own hands.

Alert Bar

Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A statewide Silver Alert was just declared for a missing South Bend teen, Huda Roushdy.

Indiana

Indiana listed on Chicago’s travel order list

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The City of Chicago issued a health order Tuesday requiring people coming from the Hoosier state to quarantine for 14 days.

Indiana

Four arrested for stolen property in LaGrange County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Four people have been arrested after stolen property was found in LaGrange.

News

Four arrested for stolen property in LaGrange County

Updated: 8 hours ago
Four arrested for stolen property in LaGrange County