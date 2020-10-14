Skateboard competition happening in Elkhart this weekend

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Skateboard enthusiasts can participate in a free competition happening this weekend in Elkhart. Urban Streetwear is hosting the 2nd annual Halloween Skate Bash on Saturday at Pierre Moran Park located at 119 W. Wolf Avenue. It runs 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“A lot of people don’t realize it, but Elkhart County has a lot of great skateboarders,” said Chris Beckham, co-owner of Urban Streetwear. “Come out and see it! It’s going to be neat to see.”

The store located at 606 S. Main Street is experiencing unprecedented success in a year when the pandemic has forced a number of businesses to shut down. Urban Streetwear almost faced the same fate a year ago.

“Last year was pretty devastating, really,” expressed Sami Beckham, Urban Streetwear co-owner.

The turning point came in mid-spring. While malls closed and “cabin fever” from the quarantine set in, the Beckham’s business remained open for appointments only. And customers across the Midwest - and over the U.S. border - began patronizing Urban Streetwear.

“We had one guy from Canada that was in town visiting family, and he actually stocked up because in Canada, a lot of the skate shops are out, so the supply chain is being diminished,” commented Chris.

He kept the stock steady during the early part of the pandemic, enabling skateboarders to shop for their favorite items. It also helped the Beckhams maintain a screen printing business that operates out of their Main Street store - where decks are easily accessible from the wall.

Aware of their own revival, Urban Streetwear encourages the public to support other local businesses.

“People do need to shop locally, especially restaurants. They have a huge staff to take care of as well,” Sami said.

SKATE BASH DETAILS

Breakfast for competitors is free and will be served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Urban Streetwear. There is also a competition for the best costume. The winner, who doesn’t have to be a skateboarder, will receive a fully built skateboard from Urban Streetwear. A free pizza lunch will be provided by the Elkhart Parks Department at Pierre Moran Skate Park. There are three competition classes: beginner, intermediate, and pro-am. Everything starts at noon. More details can be found here.

