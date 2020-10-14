Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert was just declared for a missing South Bend teen, Huda Roushdy.

Roushdy, 15, is bipolar and takes medication daily.

Huda was last seen the night of Oct. 4 in the 1300 block of Brummit Lane wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

She is 5′5″ tall and 170 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Call South Bend police at 574-235-9201 if you have any information.

From the Indiana State Police:

