Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend teen

Huda Roushdy
Huda Roushdy(SBPD)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert was just declared for a missing South Bend teen, Huda Roushdy.

Roushdy, 15, is bipolar and takes medication daily.

Huda was last seen the night of Oct. 4 in the 1300 block of Brummit Lane wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

She is 5′5″ tall and 170 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Call South Bend police at 574-235-9201 if you have any information.

From the Indiana State Police:

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Huda Roushdy, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt and dark colored basketball shorts.

Huda is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 8:11 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Huda Roushdy, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

