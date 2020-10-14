New developments in woman found dead Sunday, fundraiser event held

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is learning new information about the woman found dead in a South Bend home Sunday afternoon.

The autopsy for 47-year-old Nina Sohlke was conducted Tuesday, and after the autopsy, a forensic pathologist determined her cause of death to be blunt force trauma and manner of death to be homicide.

At this time there are no suspects in custody.

To help pay for funeral expenses, friends and family organized a drive-thru food fundraiser event today where plates were 15 dollars and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We want, obviously, to be able to bury her. You know, the family needs some help. Her daughter, she has a child, you know, we want to make sure that she’s taken care of. So, we are trying to raise as much as we can. We don’t have a set amount. Whatever can help,” said friend Jennifer Eby.

If you weren’t able to make it to the fundraiser today, the family has also set up a GoFundMe, and you can find that here.

