Michigan reports 1,359 more coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,359 more coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths on Wednesday.

There have been 6,941 deaths and 139,061 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,095 more cases reported.

Thursday: 22* more coronavirus deaths, 1,197 more cases reported. *The deaths announced include 20 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 76 (+1) deaths and 2,122 (+4) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 22 (+2) deaths and 841 (+164) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 12 (+1) deaths and 901 (+16) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

