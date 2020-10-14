Advertisement

Local residents in-person absentee voting at record pace

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - The first week of in-person absentee voting in Indiana is in the books with ballots being cast at a pace that promises to make a mark in the record books.

In Elkhart county the clerk says that 4,900 ballots were cast during the poll’s first 43 scheduled hours of operation which is a rate of 1.9 votes a minute.

In St Joseph county, the rate for the first week was 2.1 votes a minute.

In Marshall county the rate was about a half a vote per minute, with 1,186 total votes cast.

There is one footnote. Taking care of business in this election often means working overtime.

Scheduled hours of operation have routinely been extended to accommodate voters who were standing in long lines at closing time.

“The average has been on those that were open until 4, 4:30, 4:45. Yesterday we closed at 5 pm and they were there till 5:30,” said Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson. “And we have increased the staff at each one of our absentee in person locations. We have three poll books, and ten machines, and four to five workers that are staffing each one of those locations.”

Election Day is three weeks from today.

Absentee voting continues with Saturday hours being offered on October 24 and 31.

In Elkhart County voters are given Q-Tips cotton swabs to indicate their choice of candidates on touch screen machines—in what is touch-free voting.

“Then you keep the Q-Tips and you dip it in water and then you seal your envelope,” explained Elkhart County voter Alice wheeler.

