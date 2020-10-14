Local boy out of hospital after kidney transplat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A positive update to a story we’ve been following.

A Michiana child is out of the hospital after a kidney transplant.

11-year-old Alex Deranek was discharged from Riley Children’s Hospital late Saturday afternoon.

Alex was taken into surgery on Thursday, Oct. 1, after he found a match for a kidney transplant.

Alex has an appointment later this week to see how everything is going.

