Local boy out of hospital after kidney transplat
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A positive update to a story we’ve been following.
A Michiana child is out of the hospital after a kidney transplant.
11-year-old Alex Deranek was discharged from Riley Children’s Hospital late Saturday afternoon.
Alex was taken into surgery on Thursday, Oct. 1, after he found a match for a kidney transplant.
Alex has an appointment later this week to see how everything is going.
