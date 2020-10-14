Indiana reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, 1,172 new cases

(WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 1,172 more coronavirus cases and 14 more deaths on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,609 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 139,269 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 1,579 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 21 more coronavirus deaths and 1,945 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,832 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,488 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 8,191 (+340) cases and 148 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 7,773 (+233) cases and 126 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,928 (+84) cases and 50 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,545 (+57) cases and 19 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,218 (+61) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 734 (+22) cases and 14 (+2) deaths.

Starke County has had 354 (+23) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 295 (+13) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 125 (+3) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

