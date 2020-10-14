Advertisement

Indiana remains in Stage 5 of reopening plan

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana will remain in Stage 5 of the reopening plan until November 14th and the face covering requirement will continue as well.

Governor Eric Holcomb says he will reevaluate where things stand in one week to decide if that needs to change.

Indiana State Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Box called in to the governor’s weekly press conference to provide an update on her condition, saying she is asymptomatic and doing well.

Through contact-tracing, Dr. Box says she got the virus from her young grandson, who caught it at a daycare.

Later today, Governor Holcomb will be tested for coronavirus after coming into close contact with Dr. Box.

