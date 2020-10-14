Advertisement

Indiana listed on Chicago’s travel order list

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana is one of several states listed on Chicago’s COVID-19 travel order list.

The City of Chicago issued a health order Tuesday requiring people coming from the Hoosier state to quarantine for 14 days.

This includes non-work purposes and Chicago residents returning from Indiana.

Essential workers and students who commute are exempt.

The 14-day quarantine begins on Friday.

