Health officials encourage safe voting options

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With just three weeks until election day, two Michigan physicians held a news conference Tuesday encouraging safe ways for people to cast their vote during the pandemic.

They say this can be done by either voting early or by following all COVID-19 safety measures on election day.

Their call comes while Michigan is experiencing high numbers of daily COVID-19 cases, but applies to all voters as the virus continues to spread.

The physicians say they fear election day becoming a super spreader event, and voting early could help keep that from happening.

“As physicians, we are asking people to please listen to the scientific evidence and the medical professionals on this. Please do not listen to those politicians and others who continue to spread dangerous misinformation on the efficacy of masks and the security of voting absentee," Family Physician Dr. Jan Liu said.

To find out where you can vote early to keep yourself safe, contact your county clerk’s office for that information.

