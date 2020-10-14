Get ready for chilly weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HERE COMES FALL FOR A WHILE... Yes, we’ve already had some fall-like temperatures at times this season, but this should be the longest stretch we’ve see. There will be at least a couple of widespread frosts, with the best chances Friday morning and Saturday morning. The actual cold front comes through late tonight, and that will be the start of the cool-down. Most of the time it will stay dry. But there is a chance for scattered lake-effect showers Thursday afternoon and evening...with another chance for showers from late Sunday through Monday and Tuesday...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and mild this evening...turning chillier late tonight. Low: 48, Wind: SW 9-18

Thursday: Clouds early, then partly sunny and chilly. Lake-effect rain showers possible in the afternoon and evening. High: 54, Wind: W 7-14

Thursday night: Clearing and colder with widespread frost by morning. Low: 33

Friday: Lots of sunshine, but still chilly. High: 54

