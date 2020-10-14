Advertisement

Four arrested for stolen property in LaGrange County

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people have been arrested after stolen property was found in LaGrange.

On Saturday officers were attempting to locate a stolen truck that was reported.

They found the truck parked outside a home on the 3200 block of North Howe.

They also found two people inside the vehicle with drugs

Later, two more subjects were discovered sleeping in a camper on the property.

Deputies searched the property finding a stolen truck, two stolen motorcycles, an iPad and several stolen license plates along with drugs and a handgun.

All four people were arrested.

