Four arrested for stolen property in LaGrange County
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people have been arrested after stolen property was found in LaGrange.
On Saturday officers were attempting to locate a stolen truck that was reported.
They found the truck parked outside a home on the 3200 block of North Howe.
They also found two people inside the vehicle with drugs
Later, two more subjects were discovered sleeping in a camper on the property.
Deputies searched the property finding a stolen truck, two stolen motorcycles, an iPad and several stolen license plates along with drugs and a handgun.
All four people were arrested.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.