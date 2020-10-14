Final day of 70s before temperatures drastically change

TODAY:

Early sunshine with a cool start to your Wednesday. Wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s with some developing frost. We quickly thaw out with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s, rising well-above average for this time of year. Clouds increasing through the day with a strong southerly breeze up to 20mph.

TONIGHT:

Mainly cloudy with a few isolated sprinkles on the radar. Lows in the upper 40s/low 50s. Still somewhat breezy.

TOMORROW:

A passing cold front brings light rainfall to the area, especially east of South Bend. Temperatures remain steady in the middle 50s for most of the day, falling well-below average for mid-October. We’re mostly cloudy and breezy.

