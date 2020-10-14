Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams does not shy away from contact

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Along with the offensive line, the Notre Dame running backs have certainly been one of the big strengths of the Fighting Irish offense, and running back Kyren Williams is really making a big difference.

The second-year back ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns against Florida State. Williams averaged 9.7 yards per carry against the Seminoles. He hit the 100-yard mark after just five carries in the first quarter on Saturday.

“I think if you look at Kyren [Williams] in particular, his rushing yards after first contact are pretty impressive,” Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly said. “And so for a guy that in some circles you may say he’s not very big, he plays big from that perspective.”

When Williams runs, he says he likes contact. Williams says that’s because growing up playing football in St. Louis, Missouri... he played defense and loved the contact that came with it.

That’s where Williams says he got his mean mentality when running the football.

“I don’t ever shy away from contact," Williams said. "I embrace contact. When I am running the ball, if I have to run somebody over, I’ll do that. But if I have to make them miss, I’ll do that as well.”

We’ll see if Williams can continue to play big once again this Saturday when the Louisville Cardinals come to the Bend.

That will be a 2:30 PM kick that you can watch on WNDU. Be sure to tune in at 1:30 PM for 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff, as the Countdown Crew gets you ready for the game.

