Advertisement

‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Maggie Perrigo works for sign company Curzon Promotional Graphics. That employment background — and all of the political signs she saw in her own neighborhood — gave her an idea.

“I just thought it would be really funny to put my dopey dogs face on a sign that looked like a serious political sign that, you know, a human would want — but it’s my dog’s face," Perrigo said with a laugh.

Well, she did, and her dog Barkley’s sign is making an impression.

Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.
Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.(Leigh Waldman)

“Within a couple of hours, people were walking by and laughing and taking pictures,” she said.

The sign features the 4-year-old boxer’s face and his campaign slogan: “I like cheese.” Perrigo said Barkley is a cheese snob — his favorites are hard cheeses.

“Parmesan, probably. Something a little salty," she said while feeding Barkley cheese on her front porch.

In less than a week’s time, her signs have started a movement.

“A lot of people want their own signs with their own dogs on it," Perrigo said.

Dogs like Lucy, whose sign says she is “begging for your vote”; or like Sergeant, who has a thing for squirrels.

Perrigo said she never intended for her dog’s sign to gain so much attention, but she’s happy it’s making people smile.

“I think it’s really cool that just putting a little yard sign out can make people laugh and think about something else I guess," she said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect in manhunt has extensive history with SJCPD

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Suspect in manhunt has extensive history with SJCPD

News

Skateboard competition happening in Elkhart this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
One of the organizers, Urban Streetwear screen printing and skate shop in Elkhart, is seeing a business resurgence during the pandemic.

Indiana

8-year-old Riley patient meets runner raising awareness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An 8-year-old Riley patient got to meet the man who’s running across the country to raise awareness and money for the type of cancer he’s battling.

News

Indiana remains in Stage 5 of reopening plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Indiana will remain in Stage 5 of the reopening plan until November 14th and the face covering requirement will continue as well.

Forecast

Get ready for chilly weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HERE COMES FALL FOR A WHILE... Yes, we've already had some fall-like temperatures at times this season, but this should be the longest stretch we've see. There will be at least a couple of widespread frosts, with the best chances Friday morning and Saturday morning. The actual cold front comes through late tonight, and that will be the start of the cool-down. Most of the time it will stay dry. But there is a chance for scattered lake-effect showers Thursday afternoon and evening...with another chance for showers from late Sunday through Monday and Tuesday...

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: From nurse to entrepreneur

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
When a nurse noticed she was spending hours away from patients looking for the right tools, she took matters into her own hands.

Alert Bar

Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A statewide Silver Alert was just declared for a missing South Bend teen, Huda Roushdy.

Indiana

Indiana listed on Chicago’s travel order list

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The City of Chicago issued a health order Tuesday requiring people coming from the Hoosier state to quarantine for 14 days.

Indiana

Four arrested for stolen property in LaGrange County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Four people have been arrested after stolen property was found in LaGrange.

News

Four arrested for stolen property in LaGrange County

Updated: 8 hours ago
Four arrested for stolen property in LaGrange County