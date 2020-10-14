8-year-old Riley patient meets runner raising awareness

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - An 8-year-old Riley patient got to meet the man who’s running across the country to raise awareness and money for the type of cancer he’s battling.

Caleb Gunawan has stage 4 neuro-blastoma and is currently getting immuno-therapy following a 2018 relapse.

Peter Halper is dedicating a portion of his 3,000-mile run to the third-grader.

The two met face-to-face this morning in Noblesville and Caleb had a delicious treat waiting for him as a way to say thank you.

