Patriot tour makes stops in Berrien County communities

The Patriot Tour stopped here in Buchanan before heading off to the rest of Berrien County as part of their 5,000-mile-long journey across the country.
The Patriot Tour stopped here in Buchanan before heading off to the rest of Berrien County as part of their 5,000-mile-long journey across the country.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A group of volunteers is traveling the country to honor our military, law enforcement, and first responders.

16 News Now shows us how the Patriot Tour made its mark in Berrien County.

The tour is passing through dozens of cities in 22 states, led by their seven unique firetrucks representing those who’ve served.

Buchanan Police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department greeted and guided the tour as they rolled into town.

“People coming out and taking a look at those fire trucks and supporting us in that way, that means a lot. That’s huge for all the first responders and all the veterans. They like being supported and we appreciate that,” said Buchanan Police Chief Tim Ganus.

They’re not taking donations, and they say this isn’t a campaign.

One member of the tour says this is their way of saying thanks to those who keep their communities safe.

“We need that patriotism back. We need to be America--we need to be one--we need to be in unity, right? And so that’s what we’re doing. We’re traveling across the country, we’re appreciating veterans, we’re appreciating law enforcement officers, we’re appreciating firefighters, and just appreciating people as a whole,” said Patriot Tour Volunteer Gary Cochran.

“It was just exciting again for them to come through our little town, to take that minute to stop, and be able for our citizens to be able to talk a look at this and say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing, this is what we’re trying to achieve,’ and that was, like I said, pretty exciting,” Ganus said.

The tour began on Sept. 29th in Arizona.

Each of the vehicles is driven by a veteran, retired police officer, or retired firefighter.

The tour will move south from here before ending in Washington DC on Nov. 3rd.

