One More Mild Day...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - GET READY FOR MORE CHILLY AIR... As we’ve been saying, we have one more mild October day on Wednesday, then it’s back to reality. That means highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s most of the time through early next week, and probably on through the rest of next week. We would have the chance for a frost, or maybe light freeze, a couple of times as well. Overall, it’s a dry pattern, though, with only a few “chances” to get some showers. The best chance right now appears to be Sunday night and Monday...

Tonight: Mostly clear and turning chilly again. Low: 42, Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday: Sunshine early, then a mix of clouds and sunshine and mild the rest of the day. High: 70, Wind: S 12-22

Wednesday night: Variably cloudy with a shower possible. Low: 48

Thursday: Variably cloudy and chillier with a chance for a shower. More sunshine later in the day. High: 56

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.