Advertisement

Notre Dame football program has zero positive COVID-19 cases over the last week

There are currently two players in isolation, and zero players in quarantine
Notre Dame's football team practice on the field as the #NDtrail pilgrims make their way to the school.
Notre Dame's football team practice on the field as the #NDtrail pilgrims make their way to the school. (WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football announced Monday night there were zero positive COVID-19 tests within the football program from the past week.

There are currently two players in isolation, and zero players in quarantine.

Linebacker Jack Kiser and defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa were listed as unavailable for the Florida State game but Brian Kelly says, if all goes to plan, they should be available to play Saturday against Louisville.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish WR Javon McKinley’s success limits Kevin Austin’s production in season debut

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Austin had only one target in the game when Ian Book overthrew the 6′2″ wide out in the first quarter.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame expects rusty defense to get back on track against Louisville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly acknowledges the defense did not play how he expected but feels like they will be able to get back on track.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish linebacker Paul Moala out for season with torn achilles

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Moala is scheduled for surgery.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame - UConn women’s basketball series postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
This will be the first season since 2013-14, Notre Dame and UConn did not square up in the regular season.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Ian Book continues to climb Irish record books

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
His second touchdown was his 60th, moving him into a tie with Jimmy Clausen for third all time in Irish history.

Notre Dame

Javon McKinley channels beast mentality in Florida State win

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
McKinley finished with 107 yards on five catches, a new career high for him.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame moves up to No. 4 in AP Poll

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
LSU is out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2017 and is the first defending national champion to drop from the rankings in nine years.

Notre Dame

Williams, Crawford lead No. 5 Notre Dame past Florida State

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:05 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a potential Florida State rally with a goal-line interception in No. 5 Notre Dame’s 42-26 victory Saturday night.

News

‘May I have your attention, please?’: remembering Sgt. Tim McCarthy

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.

Notre Dame

6:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Florida St. at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Florida State matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.