Notre Dame football program has zero positive COVID-19 cases over the last week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football announced Monday night there were zero positive COVID-19 tests within the football program from the past week.

There are currently two players in isolation, and zero players in quarantine.

Linebacker Jack Kiser and defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa were listed as unavailable for the Florida State game but Brian Kelly says, if all goes to plan, they should be available to play Saturday against Louisville.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.