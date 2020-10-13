Niles Scream Park off to a spooky start this season

NILES, Ind. (WNDU) - Niles Scream Park is off to a spooky start this season.

The park welcomed their 2,220,000 guest on Sunday. Morgan Fentress of Crown Point was the lucky winner of a special ghost pack with a bunch of goodies.

She works in the hospitality industry and recently had her first child, but that did not stop her from making her annual visit to the scream park.

She visits just about every year because she says she loves Halloween and is continuing a family tradition that was started years ago by her mother.

Niles scream park is open weekends through October 31st.

