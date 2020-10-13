Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash in St. Joseph County, Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash.

It happened on U.S. 12 in Fawn River Township, in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

A jeep was heading west on U.S. 12, when a car crossed the centerline hitting the jeep head on.

The 43-year-old Sturgis man, driving the jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 42-year-old passenger and the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown right now if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

