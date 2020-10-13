Advertisement

Michigan governor kidnapping plot has ties to Virginia governor

Governor Northam Updates Virginia
Governor Northam Updates Virginia(Governor's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reportedly also discussed kidnapping the Governor of Virginia.

The information was revealed during a federal detention hearing in Michigan for five of the men accused.

An FBI agent testified today, saying members of anti-government groups specifically have “issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on lockdown orders.”

A spokesperson for Governor Northam says his security was alerted by the FBI during its investigation.

Enhanced security measures have been in place for a while, and the governor and his family were never believed to be in any danger.

