Michigan governor kidnapping plot has ties to Virginia governor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reportedly also discussed kidnapping the Governor of Virginia.

The information was revealed during a federal detention hearing in Michigan for five of the men accused.

An FBI agent testified today, saying members of anti-government groups specifically have “issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on lockdown orders.”

A spokesperson for Governor Northam says his security was alerted by the FBI during its investigation.

Enhanced security measures have been in place for a while, and the governor and his family were never believed to be in any danger.

