Advertisement

Managing Seasonal Depression during the Pandemic

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Oh. (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - As long sunny days turn shorter and darker, some people begin to experience seasonal depression.

But, many of us are already feeling low-grade depression due to COVID-19 restrictions, which could turn fall and winter into a real mental health struggle.

“If we’re already feeling some helplessness, hopelessness, irritability, confinement and we add the winter months to it - short daylight hours, limited exposure to daylight; those that are experiencing seasonal affective disorder are going to really be challenged,” said Scott Bea, PsyD, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Bea suggests taking action before winter arrives.

He said committing to an exercise program is a great place to start because exercise – just about any type – has a positive impact on mood.

It’s also a good idea to plan and maintain social connections – he said virtual interactions with family and friends or socially distanced outdoor activities, can be helpful.

Keeping busy with a structured schedule is beneficial too.

“We know a good biological treatment for depression is called activity scheduling,” said Dr. Bea. “It doesn’t have a lot of appeal for people on the surface, but if you can schedule your days in blocks of time with meaningful, purposeful, recreational, interpersonal, connecting sorts of activities; commit yourself to those activities, that gets you out of your mind where a lot of the misery occurs, into your real life, and we know that that changes what our brain does biologically.”

Dr. Bea said people who struggle with seasonal affective disorder may also want to consider buying a therapy light that shines at 10,000 Lux.

He said sitting in front of a therapy light for 30 minutes every day is an additional measure for fighting seasonal depression.

Latest News

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.

Coronavirus

US averaging 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
One model predicts nearly 400,000 U.S. COVID deaths by February. A new study says it will all cost the economy $16 trillion.

National Politics

Confirmations hearings for Amy Coney Barrett begin

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
The Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett have begun.

National Politics

Mark Meadows refuses to talk to the press with his mask on

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says, "I’m not going to talk through a mask," and leaves a stakeout camera on Capitol Hill Monday after members of the press object to him taking off his mask.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Facing eviction and unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
In Texas, attorneys are trying to help people who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Young adults may spark COVID hot spots

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

Coronavirus

COVID hot spots may be sparked by young adults

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

National

Can you become immune to coronavirus?

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT
|
Medical experts say they're still studying COVID-19 immunity.

National

Capitol Hill braces for heated SCOTUS hearings

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
Democrats calling for delays and demanding Judge Barrett recuse herself from potential SCOTUS cases.

National

As COVID-19 cases surge globally, US doctors 'deeply afraid' of 2nd wave

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:22 AM EDT
|
More than 350,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, the highest global number of daily cases since the pandemic began.