Hospital visitor restrictions still in effect, health officials reminding people

By Carly Miller
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Despite being 7 months into the coronavirus pandemic, health officials at Spectrum Health Lakeland are reminding people that their COVID-19 guidelines still remain.

This means all patients and visitors must wear a mask when visiting a facility, and visitors are limited to one per adult patient and two per pediatric patient.

Those at Spectrum Health Lakeland say they know it’s hard for friends and family to not be able to see their loved ones in person, but that it’s all about keeping everyone safe.

“It’s really changed how we care about people, but it hasn’t changed the root of what we do and who we are, and it’s definitely about keeping people safe," Chief Experience Officer Deborah Johnson said.

To learn more about the visitor and patient guidelines at Spectrum Health Lakeland, click here.

