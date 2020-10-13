Goshen College pauses all athletic activities for a week
The pause will last through Monday October 19th, when the decision will be re-evaluated.
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen College has paused all athletic activities due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.
The Recreation Fitness Center will also be closed for athletic activities. It will remain open for academic purposes.
