Fighting Irish forward Danielle Cosgrove to take a leave of absence to focus on mental health

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame women’s basketball junior forward Danielle Cosgrove announced on twitter today that she has decided to take a leave of absence from the team until the second semester.

Cosgrove says she’s been struggling with mental health and wants to focus on becoming a healthier person. She says she is grateful for all of the support from her Notre Dame family.

Cosgrove averaged 2.8 points per game off of the bench last season.

