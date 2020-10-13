Advertisement

Fighting Irish forward Danielle Cosgrove to take a leave of absence to focus on mental health

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame women’s basketball junior forward Danielle Cosgrove announced on twitter today that she has decided to take a leave of absence from the team until the second semester.

Cosgrove says she’s been struggling with mental health and wants to focus on becoming a healthier person. She says she is grateful for all of the support from her Notre Dame family.

Cosgrove averaged 2.8 points per game off of the bench last season.

