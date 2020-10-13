Advertisement

Conversation continues on New Buffalo short-term rentals

By Carly Miller
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - City leaders in New Buffalo are continuing the conversation about short-term rental regulations.

16 News Now was at a city council meeting Monday night to hear what both city leaders and members of the community have to say.

The city of New Buffalo attracts thousands of visitors to its beaches and downtown shops each year, but the short-term rentals that vacationers use during their stay were the hot topic of tonight’s meeting at city hall.

“This is a good opportunity for people to get together in a more relaxed atmosphere and discuss how best to go about living with short-term rentals," New Buffalo City Manager David Richards said.

Both residents of the city and short-term rental companies attended the meeting to express their opinions on these rentals.

“The businesses have a right to make a living and the residents have a right to the quiet use of their property," Richards said.

An ordinance on short-term rental regulations was passed in the city in 2019, and there has been a moratorium on new rental registrations since May of this year.

“We undertook this regulation of short-term rentals knowing that the ordinance was the beginning of the process," Richards said.

The moratorium ends next February, and city leaders hope to have an amended ordinance by then.

“We’re not going to be able to please everyone, but we’re going to do our best to make life in New Buffalo livable.”

