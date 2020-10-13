Advertisement

Brian Kelly does not pay close attention to the ACC standings

After the 3-0 start to the season, the Notre Dame football team has moved up to No. 4 in the AP Poll
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been very well documented that this is the first season in Notre Dame football history, the Fighting Irish are competing in a conference. For this season only, Notre Dame is in the ACC.

In 2020, the Irish will have to compete not only for a national championship but for a conference championship as well.

After the 3-0 start to the season, the Notre Dame football team has moved up to No. 4 in the AP Poll.

The Fighting Irish are one of three ACC teams in the Top 5 of the AP Poll along with Clemson at No. 1 and North Carolina at No. 5. It’s the first time in AP Poll history that three ACC teams are ranked in the Top 5.

Obviously, being in the ACC is unchartered waters for the Notre Dame football program, and, just like every other season, Brian Kelly is not paying attention to the ACC Standings.

“I pay attention to the teams that are on our schedule coming up,” Kelly said. “I know Clemson is good. And then you know the other teams that we play. Certainly, Louisville. We live in such a one hour to one hour. It’s hard to get out too far in front of what we’re doing. Other than knowing Clemson is really good, that’s about it.”

Right now, Kelly says his focus is on his next ACC opponent and that is the Louisville Cardinals.

Notre Dame and Louisville square up on Saturday at 2:30 PM. Of course, you can watch the game on WNDU. Be sure to tune in at 1:30 PM for Countdown to Kickoff as the Countdown Crew gets you ready for the game.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football program has zero positive COVID-19 cases over the last week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
There are currently two players in isolation, and zero players in quarantine.

Notre Dame

Irish WR Javon McKinley’s success limits Kevin Austin’s production in season debut

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Austin had only one target in the game when Ian Book overthrew the 6′2″ wide out in the first quarter.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame expects rusty defense to get back on track against Louisville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly acknowledges the defense did not play how he expected but feels like they will be able to get back on track.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish linebacker Paul Moala out for season with torn achilles

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Moala is scheduled for surgery.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame - UConn women’s basketball series postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
This will be the first season since 2013-14, Notre Dame and UConn did not square up in the regular season.

Notre Dame

Ian Book continues to climb Irish record books

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
His second touchdown was his 60th, moving him into a tie with Jimmy Clausen for third all time in Irish history.

Notre Dame

Javon McKinley channels beast mentality in Florida State win

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
McKinley finished with 107 yards on five catches, a new career high for him.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame moves up to No. 4 in AP Poll

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
LSU is out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2017 and is the first defending national champion to drop from the rankings in nine years.

Notre Dame

Williams, Crawford lead No. 5 Notre Dame past Florida State

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:05 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a potential Florida State rally with a goal-line interception in No. 5 Notre Dame’s 42-26 victory Saturday night.

News

‘May I have your attention, please?’: remembering Sgt. Tim McCarthy

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.