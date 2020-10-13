Brian Kelly does not pay close attention to the ACC standings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been very well documented that this is the first season in Notre Dame football history, the Fighting Irish are competing in a conference. For this season only, Notre Dame is in the ACC.

In 2020, the Irish will have to compete not only for a national championship but for a conference championship as well.

After the 3-0 start to the season, the Notre Dame football team has moved up to No. 4 in the AP Poll.

The Fighting Irish are one of three ACC teams in the Top 5 of the AP Poll along with Clemson at No. 1 and North Carolina at No. 5. It’s the first time in AP Poll history that three ACC teams are ranked in the Top 5.

Obviously, being in the ACC is unchartered waters for the Notre Dame football program, and, just like every other season, Brian Kelly is not paying attention to the ACC Standings.

“I pay attention to the teams that are on our schedule coming up,” Kelly said. “I know Clemson is good. And then you know the other teams that we play. Certainly, Louisville. We live in such a one hour to one hour. It’s hard to get out too far in front of what we’re doing. Other than knowing Clemson is really good, that’s about it.”

Right now, Kelly says his focus is on his next ACC opponent and that is the Louisville Cardinals.

