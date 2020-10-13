Advertisement

BREAKING: Large police presence in northern St. Joseph County neighborhood

Police standoff at Lilac Road
Police standoff at Lilac Road(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A search for a suspect who shot at police is still underway in St. Joseph County.

Officers were serving a warrant in the 52000 block of Lilac Road for drug and weapons possessions from outside the county.

That’s when a man fired at officers and officers fired back. All officers are accounted for and it’s unclear if the suspect was struck by a bullet because he ran off.

Officers told 16 News Now they have had interactions with this suspect before.

Three people inside the home where the warrant was being served have been detained.

St. Joe County Sheriff Bill Redman asked Metro Homicide to take over the investigation because his officers were involved in the shooting.

SWAT teams are currently checking buildings and homes methodically in the area.

Drones are being used in the search to find the suspect and officers are hoping to bring in a helicopter from Indiana State Police.

Officers tell us Cleveland Road is closed from Portage Road to Riverside while they’re in the area.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene. We’ll bring you live updates both on air and online.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Conversation continues on New Buffalo short-term rentals

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
City leaders in New Buffalo are continuing the conversation about short-term rental regulations.

Crime

Parents of slain South Bend teen speak out three months after son’s murder

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
It’s been more than three months since the shooting death of 19-year-old Jeremiah Parker and on Monday, his family is pushing for justice and asking the man responsible to turn himself in.

News

Victim identified, new information about body found Sunday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
There’s new information about the woman found dead in a South Bend home Sunday afternoon.

Forecast

Back to Reality

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
BACK TO REALITY... We had a great week of weather last week and over the weekend, and we still have a couple more mild days before the bottom drops out of the thermometer. But as you can see, most of the 10 day forecast has highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s...actually cooler than normal for mid-October. As for rain, it will end quickly this evening, and by 10pm most of us will be clear. There are some chances to get showers once the cooler air gets here, but only chances. This Thursday is the next chance, and then some small chances Sunday into next week...

Latest News

News

WNDU Weather

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Student journalist shares experience speaking with Michigan militia

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
“He immediately said ‘yeah, I identify as a racist, I’m a white supremacist’."

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: COVID loss of smell and taste

Updated: 20 hours ago
Coming up in today’s Medical Moment, what you need to know about the loss of smell and taste when it comes to COVID.

News

Father Jenkins’s quarantine ends

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The university says his quarantine ended today after he started it Sept. 28.

Michigan

Gov. Whitmer signs criminal justice reform bills

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The bills will make it easier for people who have committed certain crimes to have their record expunged.

News

3 students test positive, dozens quarantined in Edwardsburg

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Edwardsburg Middle School is closed this week after dozens of students have to quarantine and a few other test positive for COVID-19.