BREAKING: Large police presence in northern St. Joseph County neighborhood

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A search for a suspect who shot at police is still underway in St. Joseph County.

Officers were serving a warrant in the 52000 block of Lilac Road for drug and weapons possessions from outside the county.

That’s when a man fired at officers and officers fired back. All officers are accounted for and it’s unclear if the suspect was struck by a bullet because he ran off.

Officers told 16 News Now they have had interactions with this suspect before.

Three people inside the home where the warrant was being served have been detained.

St. Joe County Sheriff Bill Redman asked Metro Homicide to take over the investigation because his officers were involved in the shooting.

SWAT teams are currently checking buildings and homes methodically in the area.

Drones are being used in the search to find the suspect and officers are hoping to bring in a helicopter from Indiana State Police.

Officers tell us Cleveland Road is closed from Portage Road to Riverside while they’re in the area.

