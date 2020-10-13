Advertisement

Authorities identify Texas woman suspected of killing pregnant woman, stealing unborn child

By Curtis Heyen, KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Authorities in Texas have released the name of the woman found dead after her unborn child was taken from her. They also have identified the 27-year-old woman suspected of killing the mother and her fetus.

Police found 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock dead Friday when they were called to her residence on Austin Street in New Boston, Texas. She had been 8 months pregnant with her second child.

The baby, another daughter, had been removed from her body.

Now, Oklahoma authorities are holding Taylor Parker, of Simms, Texas, as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of the child. They say Parker arrived by ambulance at the hospital in Idabel, Okla., claiming her baby was not breathing.

The child later died.

Charges in connection with Hancock’s death are pending in Texas.

Copyright 2020 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Conversation continues on New Buffalo short-term rentals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
City leaders in New Buffalo are continuing the conversation about short-term rental regulations.

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.

National Politics

Defiant Trump defends virus record in 1st post-COVID rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.

Latest News

National

Joe Morgan, Hall of Famer and driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Morgan, the two-time MVP second baseman on the “Big Red Machine” teams in Cincinnati in the ’70s, has died at the age of 77, according to multiple reports.

National Politics

Microsoft attempts takedown of global criminal botnet

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trickbot malware network is being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks.

National Politics

Dr. Fauci calls Trump campaign ad "unfortunate" and "disappointing"

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Dr. Fauci calls Trump campaign ad "unfortunate" and "disappointing."

Crime

Parents of slain South Bend teen speak out three months after son’s murder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
It’s been more than three months since the shooting death of 19-year-old Jeremiah Parker and on Monday, his family is pushing for justice and asking the man responsible to turn himself in.

National

Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

News

Victim identified, new information about body found Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
There’s new information about the woman found dead in a South Bend home Sunday afternoon.