Arrest made in Marshall County stabbing

MARSHALL COUNTY (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Marshall County.

Officers responded to the 11000 block of Upas Road Sunday morning .

When they arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound who was taken to the hospital and later released.

Officers then found the suspect Troy Antonides on scene. He was booked for battery with a deadly weapon.

Officials continue to investigate.

