Arrest made in Marshall County stabbing
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Marshall County.
Officers responded to the 11000 block of Upas Road Sunday morning .
When they arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound who was taken to the hospital and later released.
Officers then found the suspect Troy Antonides on scene. He was booked for battery with a deadly weapon.
Officials continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.