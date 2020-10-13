Advertisement

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

A second COVID-19 vaccine trial as been paused over unexplained illness.
A second COVID-19 vaccine trial as been paused over unexplained illness.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.

The company said in a statement Monday evening that illnesses, accidents and other so-called adverse events “are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies,” but that its physicians and a safety monitoring panel would try to determine what might have caused the illness.

The pause is at least the second such hold to occur among several vaccines that have reached large-scale final tests in the U.S.

The company declined to reveal any more details about the illness, citing the participant’s privacy.

Temporary stoppages of large medical studies are relatively common. Few are made public in typical drug trials, but the work to make a coronavirus vaccine has raised the stakes on these kinds of complications.

Companies are required to investigate any serious or unexpected reaction that occurs during drug testing. Given that such tests are done on tens of thousands of people, some medical problems are a coincidence. In fact, one of the first steps the company said it will take is to determine if the person received the vaccine or a placebo.

The halt was first reported by the health news site STAT.

Final-stage testing of a vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University remains on hold in the U.S. as officials examine whether an illness in its trial poses a safety risk. That trial was stopped when a woman developed severe neurological symptoms consistent with transverse myelitis, a rare inflammation of the spinal cord, the company has said. That company’s testing has restarted elsewhere.

Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus. Other vaccine candidates in the U.S. require two shots.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Conversation continues on New Buffalo short-term rentals

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
City leaders in New Buffalo are continuing the conversation about short-term rental regulations.

National Politics

Defiant Trump defends virus record in 1st post-COVID rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.

National

Joe Morgan, Hall of Famer and driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Morgan, the two-time MVP second baseman on the “Big Red Machine” teams in Cincinnati in the ’70s, has died at the age of 77, according to multiple reports.

Latest News

National Politics

Microsoft attempts takedown of global criminal botnet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trickbot malware network is being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks.

National Politics

Dr. Fauci calls Trump campaign ad "unfortunate" and "disappointing"

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Dr. Fauci calls Trump campaign ad "unfortunate" and "disappointing."

Crime

Parents of slain South Bend teen speak out three months after son’s murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
It’s been more than three months since the shooting death of 19-year-old Jeremiah Parker and on Monday, his family is pushing for justice and asking the man responsible to turn himself in.

National

Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

News

Victim identified, new information about body found Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
There’s new information about the woman found dead in a South Bend home Sunday afternoon.

Forecast

Back to Reality

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
BACK TO REALITY... We had a great week of weather last week and over the weekend, and we still have a couple more mild days before the bottom drops out of the thermometer. But as you can see, most of the 10 day forecast has highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s...actually cooler than normal for mid-October. As for rain, it will end quickly this evening, and by 10pm most of us will be clear. There are some chances to get showers once the cooler air gets here, but only chances. This Thursday is the next chance, and then some small chances Sunday into next week...