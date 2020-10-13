10 year old Wabash boy stabbed to death by father

WABASH, Ind. (WNDU) - A 10-year-old Wabash boy is dead after police say his father stabbed him.

Police responded to a domestic call on Thursday. When they arrived, a 32-year-old man was outside with a gun

He then fired multiple rounds, hitting a police sergeant in the leg. Officers found the man’s wife and son had escaped from the home but the 10-year-old had been stabbed multiple times and was flown to ‘Riley Hospital for Children’.

The father has not yet been charged in the case.

