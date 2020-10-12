Advertisement

Victim identified, new information about body found Sunday

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s new information about the woman found dead in a South Bend home Sunday afternoon.

16 News Now has learned that violent criminal activity brought police to the same address just 18 days prior.

Friends and family say the deceased woman was Nina Sohlke.

Sohlke lost a leg to diabetes but things seemed to be looking up after a kidney transplant some six months ago.

“She had some health issues but she overcame pretty much everything. She lost a limb still overcame it,” said Sohlke’s best friend Jennifer Eby. “This is why I think it’s taken everybody by surprise and everybody’s in shock.”

Nina Sohlke was 47 years old and a 1992 graduate of South Bend Washington High School.

On Sunday afternoon her body was found at a home in the 1500 block of South Webster after police were asked to do a welfare check.

16 News Now has learned that officers were called to the same address on Sept. 23. Court documents indicate that they found a man and a woman waiting outside.

The man’s hand was bleeding.

He explained that his roommate was trying to sleep and became angry at loud noises being made by the other two.

The roommate grabbed a knife and began screaming and swinging the weapon.

The man was injured when he put up his hand to block the knife.

The man with the knife was arrested for criminal recklessness. He bonded out and missed an Oct. 7 court hearing. A warrant has since been issued for his arrest.

The family was shocked and unprepared for Nina’s death and has planned a drive through food fundraiser for tomorrow.

Starting at noon Tuesday, drive up service will be offered at 421 S. Bendix Drive.

The family also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

