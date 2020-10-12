Student journalist shares experience speaking with Michigan militia

Michigan (WNDU) -

We’re learning more about the militia members facing state and federal charges in the alleged plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan.

“He immediately said ‘yeah, I identify as a racist, I’m a white supremacist’."

A student journalist from the Allendale area just west of Grand Rapids sent us this video. You can see in that video, William Null, one of the 13 men charged in that alleged kidnapping plot. The video is of a protest in Allendale calling for a civil war statue to be removed, a side of the protest Null was supposedly not on.

“The first thing he said to me, was he identified as a racist. Which, that’s probably one of the craziest things you can do in, you know, 2020. It’s not like it is 1960 anymore.”

We are keeping the identity of that student journalist anonymous for his safety. He spoke with Null the day he got shot the video at the Allendale protest back in June of this year.

“He did not seem very tolerant at all, he seemed very buried in his ways, his own ideologies, more so trying to prove his own truth.”

Ideologies that may have brought about a plot to allegedly kidnap a state governor.

“Pretty fairly grounded in conservative conspiracy theories, and stuff of that sense.”

As the 13 men involved in that alleged kidnapping plot go through state and federal courts, Governor Gretchen Whitmer saying she is moving forward, business as usual.

“I don’t plan to change any of my aggressive calendar. I’ve got a job to do being the governor and helping to ensure that I’ve got some great allies in the legislature," Governor Whitmer says.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.