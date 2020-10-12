Advertisement

Safety reminders during Fire Prevention Month

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October is Fire Prevention Month, and fire officials are giving reminders on preventing fires and controlling them if they do happen.

Kitchen fires are very common and can be prevented.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone says if you have something cooking on the stove, never leave the area.

If a pan does catch on fire, don’t move it or put water on it.

Simply cover it with a lid, turn off the burner and wait for the flames to subside.

“Don’t use a fire extinguisher on a pan fire, it’s pressurized at a hundred pounds,” Cherrone said. “It can push those things all over. You could actually knock the pan of grease that might be burning into something that’s not burning and catch it on fire.”

Cherrone also says it’s important to keep your kids away from the stove and make sure pot handles are turned inward so they can’t be knocked over.

And as always, make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest chance of rainfall for Michiana arrives Monday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Non-severe thunderstorms Monday from 3-7pm

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 10-12-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Non-severe thunderstorms Monday from 3-7pm

News

Community leaders hold public forum for county commissioner candidates

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Candidates running for St. Joseph County Commissioner attended a virtual meeting to discuss some public concerns leading up to Election Day.

News

Community leaders hold public forum for county commissioner candidates

Updated: 11 hours ago
Candidates running for St. Joseph County Commissioner attended a virtual meeting to discuss some public concerns leading up to Election Day.

Latest News

News

Edwardsburg Middle School closed this week due to coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Edwardsburg Middle School will be closed this week due to a coronavirus outbreak.

News

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit investigating a death in South Bend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a death near Indiana and Webster Avenue in South Bend.

News

94-year-old World War II Navy veteran surprised with local hero award

Updated: 16 hours ago
After serving as a Navy veteran in World War II, 94-year-old Stanley J. Jurek of South Bend was surprised and honored on Sunday with the “Hero Award” by Homes for Heroes for his long and dedicated service.

Indiana

Indiana reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 1,579 new cases

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana health officials are reporting 1,579 more coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths on Sunday.

News

Several fun ways to enjoy Saturday in South Bend, nice weather

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
It was a beautiful evening to get out and enjoy all that downtown South Bend has to offer.

News

‘May I have your attention, please?’: Remembering Sgt. Tim McCarthy

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Stone
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.