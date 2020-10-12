Safety reminders during Fire Prevention Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October is Fire Prevention Month, and fire officials are giving reminders on preventing fires and controlling them if they do happen.

Kitchen fires are very common and can be prevented.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone says if you have something cooking on the stove, never leave the area.

If a pan does catch on fire, don’t move it or put water on it.

Simply cover it with a lid, turn off the burner and wait for the flames to subside.

“Don’t use a fire extinguisher on a pan fire, it’s pressurized at a hundred pounds,” Cherrone said. “It can push those things all over. You could actually knock the pan of grease that might be burning into something that’s not burning and catch it on fire.”

Cherrone also says it’s important to keep your kids away from the stove and make sure pot handles are turned inward so they can’t be knocked over.

And as always, make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

