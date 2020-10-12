Parents of slain South Bend teen speak out three months after son’s murder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been more than three months since the shooting death of 19-year-old Jeremiah Parker and on Monday, his family is pushing for justice and asking the man responsible to turn himself in.

“I just want the right thing did for my son and that is just what I want," Parker’s father, Andre Goober, says.

Parker, a recent Riley High School graduate in 2019, was shot and killed in the 1600 block of S. Marine Street back on July 3rd.

“He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew. His plans was to go back to work and make something of himself, be a law abiding citizen and make something of himself," Goober says.

Parker’s death still weighs heavy on the Parker family knowing their son’s killer, 19-year-old Daveyuan Groves, is still on the loose.

“We understand, he was reaching out to shake his hand out the car window saying what’s up. Next thing you know, he was --you know what happened," Goober says. “It hurts, it’s devastating, it’s real devastating. And to know he didn’t see it coming, he was going to shake his hand, and supposed to be his friend, that was devastating,” Goober added.

Parker’s family hoping their words encourage others to come forward and help put away the man responsible for all their pain.

“Do the right thing. Come forward. I mean, if it was your child, how would you feel? I mean, do the right thing. It could be your child one day or anybody that got kids, any family that has lost a child, or even a loved one. Do the right thing. All this other stuff is too much. Our community is just tearing down. Let’s lift our community back up," Goober says.

Groves is wanted for murder and has an outstanding warrant out for his arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call police or can submit an anonymous tip online to Michiana Crime Stoppers or call 574-288-STOP.

