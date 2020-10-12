Notre Dame - UConn women’s basketball series postponed due to COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame-UConn women’s basketball rivalry will be put on hold.

The two schools had a four-year deal in place to begin this season, but they decided to push the series back due to scheduling limitations due to COVID-19. The series will begin during the 2021-2022 school year when the Fighting Irish travel to Storrs, Connecticut to renew the rivalry.

This will be the first season since 2013-14, Notre Dame and UConn did not square up in the regular season. If the two schools do not meet up in the NCAA Tournament, it will be the first time since the 1993-94 season one of the best rivalries in women’s college basketball will be put on hold.

