Notre Dame expects rusty defense to get back on track against Louisville

Brian Kelly acknowledges the defense did not play how he expected but feels like they will be able to get back on track
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was inevitable there would be rust on the field in some capacity for Notre Dame on Saturday against Florida State, and it was the defense that was not as sharp.

Going into Saturday, the Fighting Irish had played three games in a row without the defense giving up multiple touchdowns.

The Florida State Seminoles then scored three touchdowns against defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s defense in FSU quarterback Jordan Travis' first ever start.

Brian Kelly acknowledges the defense did not play how he expected but feels like they will be able to get back on track.

“It’s not the kind of defense that Clark [Lea] has put out there nor the defense that I want to put out there,” Kelly said. “There are some factors that were unique in that we had a lot of those guys that were not practicing during the week and it showed. You’ve got to practice this game to be at your very best. I think there were some uncharacteristic defensive lapses if you will that occurred that we don’t normally see but we will address those and our guys are aware of them. They will be corrected for this weekend.”

Now one member of the Notre Dame defense who will not be available this weekend or the rest of the season is linebacker Paul Moala.

Kelly confirmed the Penn High School graduate tore his achilles tendon and is scheduled for surgery.

But the show must go on, Notre Dame will play its fourth home game in a row on Saturday against Louisville. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM and you can of course watch that game right here on WNDU. Be sure to tune in at 1:30 PM for 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff as the Countdown Crew gets you ready for the game.

