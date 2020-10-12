Advertisement

Members of the Judiciary Committee discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group charged with vetting President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the nation’s high court.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision to put forward a replacement was met with criticism as Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe it is too close to an election to push through a nominee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are speaking with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau about their interactions with the nominee during this week’s hearings:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

More than 4,000 people vote in-person absentee in first week

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
More than 4,000 people voted during the first week of in-person absentee voting in St. Joseph County.

Politics

Former South Bend mayor responds to vice-presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Buttigieg was working with Harris to prepare for the debate and says that Vice President Pence said everything they expected.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

Indiana lawmakers discuss Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The coronavirus has had many impacts on Capitol Hill, including the hearing for Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Politics

In-person absentee voting continues in Elkhart

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
This was the second day for in-person absentee voting in Indiana.

Latest News

Politics

Senator Young comments on halting of stimulus talks

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Senator Todd Young is speaking out on the topic of the halting of stimulus talks.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Indiana

Amy Coney Barrett meets with Indiana senators

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Judge Amy Coney Barrett met with several senators today, including Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Indiana

Close friend of Amy Coney Barrett talks to 16 News Now

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Terry Mcfadden
There is a lot of information out there about Amy Coney Barrett’s professional life as a lawyer and judge. But Judge Barrett is also a wife, mother and friend. 16 News Now’s Terry McFadden spoke with one of Amy Coney Barrett’s closest friends.

Politics

Anticipation grows ahead of Supreme Court nominee announcement

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
Could the search for the next U.S. Supreme Court nominee end in South Bend?