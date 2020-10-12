Medical Moment: COVID loss of smell and taste

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a unique symptom of COVID-19.

Coming up in today’s Medical Moment, what you need to know about the loss of smell and taste when it comes to COVID.

Fever, coughing, and shortness of breath are common symptoms of COVID-19.

But the loss of smell and taste has many baffled.

Martie Salt explains why it’s not as uncommon as you think.

The loss of smell and taste is associated with upper respiratory infections, like the common cold.

However, a recent study out of Europe found that it’s more severe in COVID-19 patients due to the effect of the coronavirus on the brain and nervous system.

