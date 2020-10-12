Advertisement

Latest chance of rainfall for Michiana arrives Monday afternoon

Thunderstorms will be non-severe with gusty winds and up to 1/2″ of rain
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TODAY:

A dry start with sunny skies early. Cloud cover building in before the noon hour with a chance of afternoon rain coming in along a cold front. Temperatures reach the middle 70s with a strong southwesterly breeze. Rainfall timing will be between 3-7pm with showers and storms arriving in our western counties first. Thunderstorms will be non-severe. Total rainfall between 0.1-0.5″ depending on location.

TONIGHT:

Rapidly clearing skies after dark with a cool breeze overnight. Lows plummet into the middle 40s. A chilly start to your Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

Lots of sunshine Tuesday; Near 70.

Another frontal system comes through Thursday afternoon into Friday that will bring scattered showers while opening the cooler temp floodgates for the remainder of the week.

