Latest chance of rainfall for Michiana arrives Monday afternoon

TODAY:

A dry start with sunny skies early. Cloud cover building in before the noon hour with a chance of afternoon rain coming in along a cold front. Temperatures reach the middle 70s with a strong southwesterly breeze. Rainfall timing will be between 3-7pm with showers and storms arriving in our western counties first. Thunderstorms will be non-severe. Total rainfall between 0.1-0.5″ depending on location.

TONIGHT:

Rapidly clearing skies after dark with a cool breeze overnight. Lows plummet into the middle 40s. A chilly start to your Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

Lots of sunshine Tuesday; Near 70.

Another frontal system comes through Thursday afternoon into Friday that will bring scattered showers while opening the cooler temp floodgates for the remainder of the week.

